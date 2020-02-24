Varney: South Carolina primary, Super Tuesday will define Democratic race

With 252 days until the 2020 presidential election, President Trump is crisscrossing the nation and the world attracting boisterous crowds as his approval rating continues to climb, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“But who will he face in November? Don’t know and we probably won’t know until well into the summer, but the events of the next two weeks will define the Democratic race,” Varney said.

The next Democratic debate is crucial for Mike Bloomberg, he argued. The former New York City mayor “bombed” in the last debate and if he cannot come out strong this time around, he will be side-lined regardless of how much money he spends, according to Varney.

Joe Biden is in a similar situation, Varney added, the former Vice President will have to show some vigor in the next debate.

“On Friday, the President will seize the initiative with a big rally in South Carolina. He will inject himself into the Democratic race just hours before the Democrats hold their South Carolina primary,” Varney said.

Trump will, at the very least, show himself as “the energized president” in contrast to some of his Democratic opponents, Varney argued.

The South Carolina primary will be a breaking point for both Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, he said. Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar have to prove he can win the support of the African-American community. Without support from the black community, according to Varney, a Democrat cannot win the White House.

“The most telling day will come the following week, on Tuesday, March third, super-Tuesday. Primaries in more than a dozen states, including California,” he said.

Bloomberg will be on the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday, Varney noted, asking how many votes $500 million can buy him.

“Eight days from now, the Democrats’ race will be more sharply defined, but it will still be a split party, going into a split convention. A CBS poll shows two-thirds of voters expect President Trump to win reelection. One-third of Democrats expect a second Trump term,” Varney concluded.

