Sonic opens first redesigned drive-in in Oklahoma

Sonic’s got a new drive-in.

The fast food restaurant owned by Inspire Brands recently opened a redesigned drive-in in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, according to a Tuesday post on the Inspire Brands website.

The updated drive-in includes a covered outdoor patio with string lights, where families can play lawn games, and Sonic’s classic docks and drive-thru, the post said.

The exterior of the restaurant has also been redesigned with bright colors reminiscent of summer and a neon cherry on the side of the building as an homage to Sonic’s signature drink, Cherry Limeade, the post said.

“Over the past few months, Sonic has delighted millions of Americans, and we’re excited to visually bring that feeling to life with our new drive-in design,” Claudia San Pedro, Sonic’s brand president said in a statement. “Whether our guests are trying the latest craveable innovation in our drive-in stalls, sharing some Tots with friends on our patio, or getting their Sonic fix at the drive-thru, we want to create an atmosphere that sparks moments of delightful possibility.”

The redesigned drive-in in Oklahoma is just the first of many franchises to remodel with the new design.

A Sonic in Fort Worth, Texas, is the second location to reopen with the new design. According to the Inspire Brands post, it is expected to open this month.

Earlier this year, Sonic announced that it would be rebranding and launching a new advertising campaign, Forbes reported at the time.

According to the magazine, Sonic will no longer have its “Two Guys” spokesmen and will instead focus its marketing on four families throughout the U.S. as they go through their daily routines.

Sonic will also be changing its tagline from “This is how you Sonic” to “This is how we Sonic,” Forbes reported.

