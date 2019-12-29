Cristiano Ronaldo spotted wearing Rolex's most expensive watch ever made

International soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted at a sports conference in Dubai on Saturday wearing Rolex’s most expensive watch ever made, with a variety of other pricey pieces of jewelry valued at nearly $1 million, combined.

The 34-year-old Juventus player was in attendance for a panel at the 14th edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference, and casually donned the rare and expensive Rolex GMT-Master Ice, which costs around $497,040, the Daily Mail reported.

The GMT-Master Ice is Rolex’s most expensive watch ever made, with 18 Carats of white gold and hundreds of 30 Carats of diamonds.

Ronaldo was also seen wearing a massive, cushion-cut canary yellow engagement ring, estimated at $261,600, according to diamond expert Dovi Fehler at London Jeweller.

Another ring, a wedding band valued at $65,400, was spotted on the soccer star’s ring finger.

Combined, Ronaldo wore $824,040 worth of jewelry for the occasion, on one hand alone.

Ronaldo is no stranger to expensive and rare jewelry, owning a Franck Muller watch estimated at $1,569,600.

The Portuguese-native's Franck Muller watch is described as a “rare, stunning complication” according to Frost of London owner Joseph Frost, the U.K.’s only supplier of Franck Muller watches, the Mail reported.

“Ronaldo is a big fan of the brand and has been seen wearing them regularly,” Frost told Femail.

As expensive as Ronaldo’s jewelry collection is, the soccer superstar comes in second place compared to retired boxer Floyd Mayweather, who according to Forbes, owns an $18,312,000 Billionaire diamond tourbillon watch, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo earned the distinction of being the highest-earning Instagrammer for 2019, having raked in $47.8 million from the social media platform this year alone.

Overall, his net worth sits around $460 million, making him one of the richest athletes in the world, according to the website Finances Online. Despite being one of the sports world's top earners, Ronaldo was fined $21 million in January for tax fraud.

