Cristiano Ronaldo makes staggering amount of money from Instagram: report

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world’s highest-paid athletes, but his prowess on the pitch with Juventus and the Portuguese national team reportedly earns him less than what he makes on his phone.

Ronaldo makes $975,000 per advertised post on Instagram, according to a study published on Buzz Bingo. He reportedly earned $47.8 million from his social media posts.

Ronaldo boasts more than 187 million followers on Instagram. He also has more than 2,600 posts. His most recent posts earned him somewhere between 2.7 million and 7.8 million likes and 6,000 and 35,000 comments.

According to Goal.com, Ronaldo only earned $34 million playing for Juventus last season in Italy’s premier soccer league Serie A.

The cash the 34-year-old striker rakes in from the social media platform is more than celebrities Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski, the study said. He also more than double than his international rival Lionel Messi, who only reportedly earns $23.3 million from posting on Instagram.

Aside from playing soccer and posted shirtless selfies on Instagram, Ronaldo also has lucrative endorsement deals with Nike, Armani, Tag Huer, Egyptian Steel, EA Sports, PokerStars and Castrol.

With Nike, Forbes reported Ronaldo has a lifetime deal which is worth more than $1 billion. He is one of three players to have a lifetime deal with the sportswear brand. The other two are LeBron James and Michael Jordan.