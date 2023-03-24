Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Money

'Shark Tank's' Daymond John shares 'most exciting' investment: 'No book like this in schools'

FUBU founder and Shark Group CEO writes children’s book ‘Little Daymond Learns to Earn,’ aims to ignite kids’ interest in how money works

close
The Shark Group CEO Daymond John discusses the SVB collapse and the launch of his new children's book on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Daymond John's 'Little Daymond Learns to Earn' teaches kids financial intelligence

The Shark Group CEO Daymond John discusses the SVB collapse and the launch of his new children's book on 'The Claman Countdown.'

After finding self-made success at a young age with his clothing and lifestyle brand, then building influence as an entrepreneur and mentor, "Shark Tank" investor and FUBU founder Daymond John decided he wants to leave behind a learn-to-earn "legacy" for America’s future leaders.

In order to do that, John said on "The Claman Countdown" Tuesday he’s embarked on his "most exciting" investment yet, writing a children’s guide to financial literacy and explaining monetary concepts at their most basic levels.

"I'm about to teach children magic," John told host Liz Claman. "I'm going to teach them how to get out of their parent's house at 18 years old. I'm going to teach them how to make $1 into $3. I'm going to teach them how to make their money work for them… there's no book like this in schools at all."

Growing up, not many picture books told stories of how to start your own business or become a successful entrepreneur and innovator – but John expressed he’s trying to change that.

‘SHARK TANK' STAR KEVIN O'LEARY DESTROYS ‘REALLY BAD POLICY’ IN DEMOCRAT-RUN STATES

"Think about it, no financial intelligence is taught to these kids, and at 18 years old, they can get $750,000 worth of debt for a career they're not even sure they want, and they won't pay that off until they're late into their fifties or even sixties, or maybe never," John explained.

Daymond John on Oscars red carpet

"Shark Tank" investor and "Little Daymond Learns to Earn" author Daymond John said he wants to leave a financial literacy legacy on "The Claman Countdown" Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Getty Images)

While overseeing more than $6 billion in various product sales worldwide and previously writing five best-selling books, according to his agency The Shark Group, John claimed his kids' book strays from the industrial "old system" of work and promotes creating careers for ourselves.

The "Shark Tank" star also gave a big takeaway for parents, encouraging them to contribute to their children’s future success by gifting stocks from their favorite companies or brands, as opposed to the physical or material products.

"Here’s what I would do for my grandson: he loves Tonka trucks," John pointed out. "I buy him a little Caterpillar truck, I buy him a share in Caterpillar at the same time. I then take a picture next to him with the Caterpillar truck and the share, and later on, six or seven years later, I do that with Disney and everything else... all his toys, he realized, are worth crap. His stock's over $20,000."

close
Congress should provide numerous benefits for small businesses video

Small businesses could be saved through collaboration: Daymond John

Congress should provide numerous benefits for small businesses

Another investment option into your kids’ future, John suggested, is by reading the new book with them while "their minds are sponges."

He then went a step further to discuss how America got itself into monumental debt "because we are not teaching our kids."

"I'm going to teach them how to get out of their parents house at 18 years old. I'm going to teach them how to make $1 into $3. I'm going to teach them how to make their money work for them… there's no book like this in schools at all."

- Daymond John, FUBU founder and Shark Group CEO

"This is going to be my legacy because I want all of celebrities, all of the financial institutions because it's not a scam, I want them all to say, I want my kids to say: my daddy started a conversation where it became popular or the trend to create books for little children who aren't like us or tainted with what to do in life," John said.

"I want everybody who's watching this to compete with me, top me, and make sure we have all these kids of ours, our future, they start to understand how to process money," he continued.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Tripp Phillips, who got his start on 'Shark Tank' at 11-years-old, gives an update on the success of his company LeGlue. video

LeGlue inventor Tripp Phillips finds small business success after 'Shark Tank'

Tripp Phillips, who got his start on 'Shark Tank' at 11-years-old, gives an update on the success of his company LeGlue.

Parents can’t give their kids everything, John noted while quoting Claman’s late father, but they can help them overcome some of life’s most common challenges.

"Look at the Fords, the Carnegies and the Mellons, none of their kids own any of the Teslas and the Instagrams of the world, why? First generation makes it, second enjoys it, third destroys it," the investor said. "So if you don't have any kind of financial intelligence, I don't care who you are, if you're getting trust fund money, you're done."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS