Schumer believes coronavirus small business loan deal reached
Senate Democratic leader says he believes a fourth coronavirus spending bill will pass the Senate Tuesday afternoon
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.
Continue Reading Below
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he thinks Republicans and Democrats have agreed on a fourth coronavirus spending bill, and that the Trump administration has also agreed to a national testing strategy.
"I believe we have a deal, and I believe we will pass it this afternoon at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT)," he told CNN. Schumer added that $125 billion of small business funds will go exclusively to the unbanked and 'mom and pop' stores and that hospitals will receive another $75 billion.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Lisa Lambert; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)