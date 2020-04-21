Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Government Spending

Schumer believes coronavirus small business loan deal reached

Senate Democratic leader says he believes a fourth coronavirus spending bill will pass the Senate Tuesday afternoon

Reuters
close
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says lawmakers have a deal on coronavirus stimulus and will pass in the Senate Tuesday. FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo with more. video

Schumer says deal reached on coronavirus interim stimulus

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says lawmakers have a deal on coronavirus stimulus and will pass in the Senate Tuesday. FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo with more.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he thinks Republicans and Democrats have agreed on a fourth coronavirus spending bill, and that the Trump administration has also agreed to a national testing strategy.

"I believe we have a deal, and I believe we will pass it this afternoon at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT)," he told CNN. Schumer added that $125 billion of small business funds will go exclusively to the unbanked and 'mom and pop' stores and that hospitals will receive another $75 billion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Lisa Lambert; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)