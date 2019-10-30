As Sanders peddles rent control, here's what it costs to live in candidates' hometowns

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is vying for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president in 2020, is once again calling for a national rent control standard.

In a tweet fired off this week, Sanders spotlighted a proposal that he first floated as part of his $2.5 trillion housing agenda last month.

Many experts say rent control is a bandage, or short-term fix, which doesn't address the underlying problems that made housing unaffordable and warn that it will worsen the problem over time by discouraging construction.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a rent-control bill earlier this month, while Oregon passed the first statewide rent-control measure in February. Sanders doesn’t live in the least affordable market among his 2020 rivals – here’s a look at the average rents for a one-bedroom apartment in candidates' hometowns, according to Zillow’s Rent Index.

Burlington, Vermont: In Sanders’ hometown, a one-bedroom apartment will set residents back $1,609 per month.

Cambridge, Massachusetts: The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment where Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren resides is $2,438 per month.

McLean, Virginia: There's little rental data available for one-bedroom units in the community of Former Vice President Joe Biden. In nearby Falls Church, the average one-bedroom goes for $1,603 per month.

South Bend, Indiana: In the city where 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg serves as mayor, the rental price for a one-bedroom apartment averages $727 per month, according to Zillow.

Los Angeles: The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,301 per month in this southern California metropolis, home to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.

New York City: Entrepreneur Andrew Yang lives in Manhattan, where rental prices are notoriously high. A one-bedroom apartment costs an average of $2,323 per month.

San Francisco: In the hometown of investor Tom Steyer, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $3,602 per month.

Denver: Rents are $1,571 per month, the hometown of Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet.

El Paso, Texas: Former Texas lawmaker Beto O’Rourke lives in this city, where rent for a one-bedroom apartment is about $754 per month.

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Rent for an average one-bedroom apartment in the home of Sen. Amy Klobuchar is about $1,398 per month.

San Antonio, Texas: In San Antonio, where former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro lives, monthly rent is about $921.

Montgomery County, Maryland: Former congressman John Delaney lives in this Washington, D.C., suburb, where the average rent for a one-bedroom is about $1,418 per month.

Kailua, Hawaii: Monthly rent is about $2,104 per month in Hawaii, the home of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. She lives in Kailua.

Des Moines, Iowa: Author Marianne Williamson is said to have moved recently to Des Moines, Iowa, where monthly rent is about $972.

Newark, New Jersey: In Sen. Cory Booker’s hometown, residents pay about $1,287 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

Washington, D.C.: In the nation's capital, where President Trump has resided since winning the White House, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is about $2,141 per month.