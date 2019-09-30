Rudy Giuliani continues lobbing bribery allegations at Biden

President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani continued lobbing bribery accusations at Democrat Joe Biden during an interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Monday morning.

"The house of cards is starting to fall on Biden. It's going to be impossible for Shiff to put this thing on the president when Biden actually did what he's claiming the president did," Giuliani said.

Giuliani's TV appearance came after Joe Biden's presidential campaign requested in a letter on Sunday that major news networks not invite Giuliani anymore. The president's lawyer spent Sunday aggressively highlighting what he called Biden's apparently corrupt dealings in Ukraine and China, connected to his son Hunter Biden's positions on the board of Burisma Holdings and other companies.

"Although I've been banned, I'm glad to see you have the courage to have me on," Giuliani joked with Bartiromo. "The reason they want me to be silenced is not because I'm unhinged. It's because I have facts ... I've got a lot of affidavits, statements, even video tapes."

House Democrats upped the ante last week by announcing an impeachment inquiry into Trump based on a whistleblower complaint about the president's call with Ukraine's top leader in July.

Giuliani said he was looking into Ukraine becase of its role in the leadup to the special cousnel Russia investigation, not for a 2020 edge. When Bartiromo asked whether he should have spoken up about the Bidens' alleged corruption earlier, he laughed.

"I brought it out in March, I brought it out in April, I brought it out in May. I wrote about it, tweeted about it," Giuliani said.

He accused the media of being corrupt and complicit in a coverup.

FOX News' Gregg Re and the Associated Press contributed to this report.