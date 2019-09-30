Rudy Giuliani steps up defense of White House

President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani continued to defend the White House on Monday as a whistleblower complaint about Trump's call with the president of Ukraine roils Capitol Hill.

Giuliani will appear on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" at 7 a.m. EST to react to the latest developments.

"I can't believe how blind our media has become.They are blindly using the prosecutor who corruptly dismissed the cases against Biden's son and his corrupt company. There was no investigation. Where's the report? Use your common sense for those who haven't lost it. Analyze it..." he wrote on Twitter early Monday morning.

Republicans are split over how Trump should respond to impeachment proceedings stemming from the complaint. The whistleblower says Trump tried to pressure the president of Ukraine to investigate the son of Democrat Joe Biden.

The president's allies fanned out across the Sunday talk shows espousing different approaches to the rough transcript and whistleblower complaint at the heart of the proceedings. Giuliani accused Trump rival Biden of bribery.

"The dirt on Joe Biden was handed to me by the Ukrainians, amazed that the FBI hadn't asked for this a year early," Giuliani told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. "Completely shocked and worried that our system of justice was flawed because Joe Biden announced it publicly. And if you're a lawyer at all, what Joe Biden announced was he offered something of value, $1.2 billion loan guarantee in order to get the prosecutor to take official action. That's the crime of bribery and the motive is if you if you at least interview the guy, to cover up the case on his son."

More than half of Americans approve of Democrats' decision to open an impeachment inquiry into Trump's actions, according to a CBS News poll.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.