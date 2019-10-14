Expand / Collapse search
Retail

Ross Stores expanding, announces dozens of new stores

By FOXBusiness
Former JCPenney chairman and CEO Allen Questrom discusses retail during the holiday shopping season and the impact of tariffs.

It’s going to be a merry Christmas for retailers: Former JCPenney CEO



Ross Stores is growing, the California-based retailer expanding its national footprint. And the discount clothing store's brand shows no sign of slowing growth.

The new stores - 30 Ross Dress for Less locations ("Ross") and 12 dd's DISCOUNTS stores - will be added to 19 states. This is part of a national burst in openings for the brand, the new additions giving a total of 98 openings for Ross this year.

These additions add to the 1,811 Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS locations as well. Noticeable among the announced locations are nine stores in the Midwest where Ross has been actively seeking to expand its presence. This summer, Ross went into Ohio for the first time with two new stores.

Stocks in this Article

ROSTROSS STORES INC.
$112.28
-0.18 (-0.16%)

"This fall, we continued to expand our Ross and dd's footprints across our existing markets as well as expansion in our newer market -- the Midwest. The 42 locations we added this fall included nine stores in our newer Midwest markets of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Ohio. In addition, dd's DISCOUNTS entered the state of Virginia with the opening of one new store and now operates in 19 states," said Jim Fassio, president and chief development officer. "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to grow to 2,400 Ross Dress for Less and 600 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time."

According to their website, Ross offers "name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day.”

