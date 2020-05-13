Rite Aid, Instacart to make coronavirus deliveries after new partnership

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

National pharmacy chain Rite Aid and delivery service Instacart have entered a partnership that will allow customers to order essential health care and grocery items to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

“At Rite Aid, we are focused on providing our customers and communities with the essentials they need during these unprecedented times,” said Jim Peters, Rite Aid’s chief operating officer. “To further enhance our services, we have teamed up with Instacart to offer our customers another convenient method of shopping at Rite Aid from the safety and comfort of home.”

Instacart will make deliveries from more than 2,400 Rite Aid locations across 18 states, according to the two companies’ joint statement. Customers will be able to place orders on Rite Aid or Instacart’s website. A full catalog of health care and grocery items will be available online, though it will exclude prescription medications.

Personal shoppers from Instacart will select, pack and deliver available products within a customer’s designated timeframe. Contactless delivery – known as “Leave at My Door Delivery” – will be an option for Instacart orders.

Currently, this contactless option will be set to default to maintain a healthy social distance in the name of customer safety.

“We know people and families are depending on delivery to get their groceries and household essentials now more than ever, and we’re proud to partner with Rite Aid to offer customers another stay-at-home shopping alternative in the wake of COVID-19,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, the president of Instacart. “Bringing Rite Aid’s broad selection of healthcare and grocery products online will give customers more access to the goods they need, delivered directly from the store to their door.”

Prescription medications can be picked up curbside or drive-thru at a Rite Aid store or it can be ordered for delivery through Rite Aid.