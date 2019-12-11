Real estate company shares $10M bonus with employees

Christmas came a couple of weeks early for employees of a Maryland real estate company.

St. John Properties shared $10 million in bonus money with all 198 employees, according to USA Today.

That breaks down to $50,000 per employee, but the bonus will vary based on years of service.

The move was a way of celebrating the company hitting a goal of developing 20 million square feet of office, retail and other commercial real estate space in eight states.

The bonus announcement was easily the highlight of the company's Dec. 7 holiday party.

The company said the bonus is in addition to the company's annual year-end bonus.