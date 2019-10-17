Expand / Collapse search
Raytheon snags contract to build Army's new missile defense radar

By FOXBusiness
United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes and Raytheon CEO Tom Kennedy on the long-term impact of the merger deal.

United Technologies CEO on Raytheon merger: This will be a powerhouse of a company

United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes and Raytheon CEO Tom Kennedy on the long-term impact of the merger deal.

Raytheon Co. won a $384 million contract to provide the U.S. Army with a new radar system, the company announced on Thursday, beating out competitors like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

The defense contractor said in a news release that it will build a new radar, known as the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), for the Army’s Patriot missiles.

As part of the deal, Raytheon will build and test six radar prototypes within 36 months, delivering them for accelerated testing by 2022, according to Bloomberg News. The new radar will be designed to detect enemy missiles than be shot down by Patriots, Bloomberg reported.

“Our clean-sheet approach to LTAMDS reinforces Raytheon’s position as the world’s premier air and missile defense radar capability provider,” Ralph Acaba, president of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, said in a statement.

The company is currently in the process of merging with United Technologies Corp.

