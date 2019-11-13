Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Crime

Principal who famously tried to ban books charged with child porn

Associated Press
close
The Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese discusses Sen. Kamala Harris' talking points on extending school days to 6 p.m.video

Sen. Harris pitches 10-hour school day bill to voters

The Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese discusses Sen. Kamala Harris' talking points on extending school days to 6 p.m.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky principal who once made headlines for trying to ban books with what he deemed inappropriate content has been indicted on child pornography charges.

Continue Reading Below

MILITARY FAMILIES SUE, CITING UNSAFE LIVING CONDITIONS

News outlets reported Tuesday that a grand jury charged 54-year-old Phillip Todd Wilson, principal of the Clark County Area Technology Center, with 17 child pornography possession and distribution charges. Kentucky State police filed 15 counts each of the charges against Wilson in August.

Clark County Schools officials told news outlets they were “shocked and dismayed” at the accusations. WKYT-TV reports the education department no longer employs Wilson.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Lexington Herald-Leader says that when Wilson was the principal of Montgomery County High School in 2009, he fought to ban books with what he labelled “homosexual” or otherwise inappropriate material, including sex, abuse and drugs.