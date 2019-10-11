Expand / Collapse search
Insurance

Trump calls out Louisiana's high car insurance rates

By Fox Business
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on the concerns of states attorneys general over big tech.video

Louisiana AG: Our concern is protecting the consumers

President Trump on Friday blasted Louisiana for its high car insurance rates, ahead of a rally to support the Republican candidate in the state's governor's race.

"I will be in Louisiana tonight (Love it!) to get Republicans to vote for either of our two great Republican Candidates and force a runoff with John Bel Edwards, who has done a really poor job of tax cutting, car insurance cost (worst in USA), & is suspect on your 2nd Amendment!" Trump tweeted.

According to Insure.com's 2019 rankings of car insurance rates in all 50 states, Louisana is the second-worst in the nation (only to Michigan) in terms of having the most expensive average annual car insurance premiums.

Costly Car Insurance 

Michigan: $2,611

Louisiana: $2,298

Florida: $2,219

Oklahoma: $1,966

Washington, D.C.: $1,876

California: $1,846

Source: Insure.com

So why are rates so high?

"In Louisiana, the big factor bumping up rates is uninsured and underinsured drivers who like to sue each other," notes Insure.com.

