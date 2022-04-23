Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Money

Powerball jackpot reaches $400 million

The drawing will be hosted on Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET

close
Powerball winner video

What should the Powerball winner do to protect their money?

Powerball winner

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $400 million after going 28 drawings without a jackpot winner.

Powerball will hold another drawing on Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The jackpot has a $240.8 million cash value.

UNCLAIMED WINNING POWERBALL TICKET WORTH $150,000 IS ABOUT TO EXPIRE

Powerball ticket

Powerball ticket (iStock / iStock)

The $400 million jackpot comes as Powerball is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The last Powerball jackpot was hit on Feb. 14 by an individual in Connecticut, with a single ticket winning the $185.3 million jackpot.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A ticket for the U.S. lottery Powerball sits on a counter in a store on Kenmare Street in Manhattan, New York, U.S., February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A ticket for the U.S. lottery Powerball sits on a counter in a store on Kenmare Street in Manhattan, New York, U.S., February 22, 2017.  (Reuters/Andrew Kelly  / Reuters Photos)

During the January 5 drawing, two tickets sold in both California and Wisconsin split a $632. 6 million jackpot.

Powerball reached a record high jackpot of $1.586 billion in 2016, which was split by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.