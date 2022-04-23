Powerball jackpot reaches $400 million

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $400 million after going 28 drawings without a jackpot winner.

Powerball will hold another drawing on Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The jackpot has a $240.8 million cash value.

The $400 million jackpot comes as Powerball is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The last Powerball jackpot was hit on Feb. 14 by an individual in Connecticut, with a single ticket winning the $185.3 million jackpot.

During the January 5 drawing, two tickets sold in both California and Wisconsin split a $632. 6 million jackpot.

Powerball reached a record high jackpot of $1.586 billion in 2016, which was split by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.