Money

Pope decries that 'greed of a few' worsens poverty of others

"Gaps are increasing," Francis laments.

Associated Press
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is decrying that the "greed of a fewwealthy people is compounding the plight of the poor.

Francis celebrated a Mass Sunday in St. Peter's Basilica dedicated to heightening awareness about poor people worldwide. He lamented that people aren't worried that income "gaps are increasing, that the greed of a few is adding to the poverty of many others."

Keeping a tradition of his papacy, Francis invited 1,500 indigent persons to dine with him at the Vatican after Mass, while another 1,500 will be treated to a separate lunch elsewhere in Rome.

Pope Francis at a Vespers' service in January 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Francis said faithful should ask themselves: "Do I, as a Christian, have at least one poor person as a friend?"

He has made paying attention to those living on society’s margins a priority of his pontificate.

