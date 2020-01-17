PG&E may have to hire more tree trimmers to stop wildfires: Judge

A federal judge announced this week that he could order Pacific Gas & Electric, a major California-based utility brand, to hire more workers to trim and remove trees in the state.

Trees that fell on power lines were a critical factor in wildfires that hit California last year.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup scheduled a hearing on the matter for Feb.19.

The announcement came just one day after PG&E submitted a report stating that while it was making progress removing trees, it was not fully compliant with the state’s vegetation management and clearance, according to a report from San Francisco’s FOX 2.

When the wave of fires hit California last year, an estimated 2.5 million people were temporarily without electricity and thousands more were forced to evacuate their homes.

PG&E was found responsible for dozens of wildfires in the past few years, including one in the town of Paradise last November that killed 86 people.

