Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

PG&E

PG&E, California agree to $1.68 billion settlement for wildfires

Dow Jones Newswires
close
Not data has been held for ransom in New Orleans cyber attack, California governor Newsom’s rejection of PG&amp;E’s bankruptcy plan and Willis Tower makes TripAdvisor’s list of the world’s top tourist attractions in 2019. FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo with more.video

California Gov. Newsom: PG&E’s reorganization falls short of safety requirements

Not data has been held for ransom in New Orleans cyber attack, California governor Newsom’s rejection of PG&E’s bankruptcy plan and Willis Tower makes TripAdvisor’s list of the world’s top tourist attractions in 2019. FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo with more.

The California Public Utilities Commission has proposed a $1.68 billion settlement with PG&E Corp. for the role the utility company played in igniting a series of deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that killed more than 100 people.

Continue Reading Below

Under the terms of the settlement included in a filing by the regulator, the company would be required to spend the amount of the penalty on steps to prevent future wildfires. It wouldn't be allowed to pass those costs on to its customers in the form of higher rates.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The settlement, which still needs to be approved by utility commissioners, is a slightly larger penalty than the settlement PG&E and the regulator reached in 2015 over a 2010 explosion in San Bruno, Calif.

State regulators fined PG&E $1.6 billion for more than 2,000 violations of federal and state safety rules in connection with the San Bruno explosion. PG&E also had to return $635 million it collected from customers for pipeline improvements that were either never made or mismanaged.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS