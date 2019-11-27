Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Credit & Debt

Millennials rebelling against credit cards: PayPal co-founder

'[Millennials] desire to understand what their money will do for them'

By FOXBusiness
close
Affirm CEO and PayPal co-founder Max Levchin discusses reports of consumers shying away from credit card use this shopping season, how Affirm works as a method of payment, and his embrace of capitalism after growing up under a socialist regime.video

Millennials want to understand what their money will do for them: PayPal co-founder

Affirm CEO and PayPal co-founder Max Levchin discusses reports of consumers shying away from credit card use this shopping season, how Affirm works as a method of payment, and his embrace of capitalism after growing up under a socialist regime.

As consumers gear up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, we may be witnessing the twilight of the credit card thanks to millennials.

Continue Reading Below

Silicon Valley fintech company Affirm, which was started by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, says that 67 percent of consumers are looking to avoid credit cards this year and are prioritizing saving overspending.

"We're safe on the front that people still use money, digital or otherwise," Levchin told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. "But we do see a huge pool from the millennial generation and the one coming after it for transparency and desire to understand what their money will do for them."

MILLENNIALS FINALLY GET HOUSING MARKET BREAK

Levchin added that the holidays are a stressful time in part because people are trying to figure out what to buy but also because they have no idea whether they'll be able to afford it. The study, he said, also found that around 60 percent of people will go into debt to buy gifts for their friends.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"So the reason the credit cards, I think are going to be challenged, including by companies like Affirm, is because there's a generation of people that says, 'I'd like to understand when I'm going to be out of debt,'" he said.

Affirm was started in 2012 and offers an alternative to traditional banking and credit cards.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS