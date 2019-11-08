Flu shot mix-up in Oklahoma sends 10 people to hospital

Authorities say 10 people at an Oklahoma care facility were hospitalized after they were injected with what’s believed to be insulin rather than flu shots. Authorities are calling it a “medical misadventure.”

Several people were found unresponsive when emergency responders arrived at the home Wednesday, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said.

The patients were residents and employees of Jacquelyn House which is owned by AbilityWorks of Oklahoma Inc. and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

AbilityWorks did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Roles said the facility had contracted with an experienced pharmacist to administer the flu vaccine, but patients instead received injections of what is believed to be insulin.

Investigators believe it was an accident and Roles said the pharmacist is cooperating with police.

"I've never seen where there's been some sort of medical misadventure to this magnitude," Roles said. "It could have been worse. Not to downplay where we are, but thinking of where we could be, it certainly could have been very tragic."

Eight residents and two staff members were taken to a Bartlesville hospital, and officials say that all have either been released or will be soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

