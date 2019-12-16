Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money

Obamacare insurance plans sign-up deadline extended by U.S. government

The extension has been offered to accommodate consumers who experienced issues

Reuters
close
Insurance companies seek $12 billion from the federal government for being part of an Obamacare program to cover the previously uninsured; Mark Meredith reports from Washington.video

Supreme Court gears up to hear fifth case stemming from Obamacare

Insurance companies seek $12 billion from the federal government for being part of an Obamacare program to cover the previously uninsured; Mark Meredith reports from Washington.

(Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Monday the deadline for signing-up for 2020 insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has been extended by three days to Dec. 18 to accommodate those who experienced issues while attempting to enroll.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There were website glitches and call center delays reported on Sunday, the earlier deadline for the 2020 open enrollment, and the extension should help the final enrollment tally, said Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel.

“The post-Thanksgiving ramp-up in sign-ups was better than expected, and the momentum bodes well for the key final surge into the deadline this Sunday, December 15,” Newshel said in a note last week.

AOC COMPLAINS OF TOO MANY HEALTH INSURANCE CHOICES ON OBAMACARE EXCHANGE

Last year, the number of people who signed up for 2019 health plans fell 4% to 8.5 million people from 2018, but saw a typical trend of last-minute shopping in the final week.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services runs enrollment for insurance plans created by the ACA, often called Obamacare, through the online marketplace, HealthCare.gov, for 38 states.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS