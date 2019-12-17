NRA spends on foreign fundraising amid financial challenges

The National Rifle Association (NRA) spent on foreign fundraising for the first time in 2018.

Continue Reading Below

New tax documents, first reported by OpenSecrets.org, showed that the group spent a small portion of its outlays in 2018 on foreign fundraising as spending continues to outpace revenue.

As noted by the publication, the group cannot use money brought in from foreign fundraising to influence elections.

A spokesperson for the NRA did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

The NRA confirmed in a letter to lawmakers in 2018 that it accepts foreign donations, thought it said none of those funds are accepted for its Political Victory Fund.

NRA DECLARES VICTORY IN LEGAL BATTLE AGAINST SAN FRANCISCO

NRA BACKED BY JUDGE IN LA LAW TAKING AIM AT GUN ASSOCIATION

The group, meanwhile, appears to be combating a decline in funds.

Member dues fell to their lowest level in five years in 2017, as reported by The New York Times, a year in which it lost $55 million in income. The Washington Post reported that the group had a $10.8 million shortfall in 2018 as well.

The NRA came under fire from Senate Democrats in October, who asked the IRS to investigate whether it deserved its status as a tax-exempt organization.

The request was based on a Senate Finance committee staff report, which was written by Democrats and hammered home an alleged connection between the NRA and the activities of Maria Butina and her Russian government-sponsor, Alexander Torshin.

The report alleged NRA officials held meetings with Russians in the United States and that donors met with Russian companies, government officials and oligarchs, some of whom were sanctioned individuals, with close ties to the Kremlin in 2015.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE