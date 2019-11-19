New York City female officials paid on average 10% less than male counterparts: report

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is a huge proponent of pay equality – apparently just not when it comes to his own city's officials, according to a report.

The Big Apple mayor, who was formerly a Democratic contender for the 2020 presidential election, has hired women to fill more than half of his 69 commissioner and executive roles. But the 38 female officials are paid on average 90 cents for each dollar their male counterpart makes, the New York Daily News reported, citing an analysis of salaries for all 69 people.

Men at the executives made an average annual salary of $253, 235 – 10.2 percent more than women, who were paid on average $227,509 per year, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said the pay discrepancy was "skewed" by certain salary outliers, such as the yearly pay for the head of New York City's hospital system, Mitchell Katz, which is determined by the hospital board and was identified as being $669,227 per year.

"Without those exceptions, women make 97 cents for every dollar a man makes and we plan to close that 3-cent gap," the spokesperson said. A mayoral representative did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The report notes that female executives accounted for 10 of the city's top 20 breadwinners in the 2019 fiscal year. Their average yearly pay, however, was approximately 5 percent less than the other, male half.

Meanwhile, all women who worked in the New York City Mayor's Office on a full-time basis were reportedly paid approximately 4.5 percent less than the men in fiscal year 2019, according to the outlet.

De Blasio has frequently spoken publicly about eliminating gender-based pay discrepancies.

"New York City is committed to using every tool we have to create a truly equal city for all New Yorkers, no matter their gender," he said in a September press release on the appointment of new female commissioners to the Commission on Gender Equity. He established the commission in 2015. "These new members bring invaluable expertise to the Commission and will continue our work in the fight for gender equity."