New York's bail reform has criminals ‘dancing in the halls’: Nancy Grace

New York’s criminals may have cause to rejoice as they can now receive baseball tickets and gift cards in place of jail time.

“Criminals and defense attorneys are dancing in the halls today because this is a get-out-of-jail-free pass, and I don’t think the public understands what has happened,” “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” host Nancy Grace told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

Instead of awaiting trial in jail, as of Jan. 1, 2020, some of New York City’s alleged criminals will be set free with gift cards and tickets to the New York Mets as their incentive to return for their court dates, FOX Business reported.

“You can sell a bag full of cocaine and you basically get a ticket and walk out. Kick somebody’s door in [and] go in and steal from them. They will be let out that day with a gift bag,” Grace said.

Accused criminals receiving gift bags, however, is not the focus of Grace’s concern. She argued the bigger issue is early release.

The point of the new law is to reduce the population in New York City’s jails, according to Grace, but she suggested that there is a better solution to this problem.

“There’s an answer to that in the law already. It’s called a demand for speedy trial,” she said.

Grace, who practiced as a district attorney, explained that if a demand for speedy trial is received, that case takes precedent and is tried immediately.

The most recent data from the New York City Mayor’s Office for Criminal Justice indicates that the average daily jail population in the city was 8,397 inmates in 2018, which represented a 61 percent decrease from the 21,674 inmates in 1991.

