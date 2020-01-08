Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Legal

Harvey Weinstein trial jury selection Day 2 underway

Forty people – a third of the 120 summoned to be potential jurors in the case – were sent home during day one

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano shares his legal expertise on the Harvey Weinstein trial and Carlos Ghosn’s escape. video

Judge Napolitano on prosecutorial challenges in Harvey Weinstein trial

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano shares his legal expertise on the Harvey Weinstein trial and Carlos Ghosn’s escape.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was in New York court on Wednesday for the second day of jury selection for his trial on charges of rape and sexual misconduct.

Continue Reading Below

Forty people – a third of the 120 summoned to be potential jurors in the case – were sent home during Day One, after they indicated they would be unable to remain impartial in the widely publicized case.

Harvey Weinstein leaves Manhattan Criminal Court, using a walker, following a hearing on December 11, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP)

WEINSTEIN THREATENED WITH JAIL TIME FOR USING CELLPHONE ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL

“For a prosecutor, this is Christmas morning — the morning of jury selection to have him smeared everywhere,” said Arthur Aidala, one of Weinstein’s defense attorneys.

Judge James Burke estimated the jury selection process will take at least two weeks, with opening statements sometime after Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN TRIAL LOOMS 2 YEARS AFTER #METOO MOVEMENT

Actor Rose McGowan, right, speaks at a news conference as actor Rosanna Arquette, center left, listens outside a Manhattan courthouse after the arrival of Harvey Weinstein, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The trial surrounds allegations that Weinstein raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

At least one Hollywood actress is expected to testify against Weinstein, and several other accusers have said they plan to attend the trial, which could last about four weeks once a jury is picked. Approximately 100 accusers have detailed their own allegations of sexual misconduct, according to The Cut.

And on Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced they had charged Weinstein with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery. Prosecutors in California alleged on Feb. 18, 2013, he forced himself into an unidentified female victim’s hotel room and raped her, according to a press release by the district attorney’s office.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News correspondent Laura Ingle report on the initial hearings of the Harvey Weinstein case and new charges being brought against the disgraced producer.Video

The next day, he allegedly sexually assaulted a different woman in a Beverly Hills hotel room, the release states.

The Sunday before Weinstein’s New York  trial, the filmmaker’s lead attorney, Donna Rotunno, was quoted in Vanity Fair as describing how the “pendulum is swinging so far in the overly sensitive direction that men can’t really be men, and women can’t really be women.”

Harvey Weinstein, left, arrives at court with his lead attorney Donna Rotunno after a lunch break on the first day of jury selection of his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

“I feel that women may rue the day that all of this started when no one asks them out on a date, and no one holds the door open for them, and no one tells them that they look nice,” she said, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Weinstein’s former assistant, Rowena Chiu, responded to Rotunno’s comments on Tuesday through Twitter, calling it “such an appallingly indefensible defense.”

Chiu reportedly said during an episode of "The Dr. Oz Show" that same day, she would often go to work wearing two pairs of tights, and would “typically be either naked or just dressed in a robe that was gaping open,” according to Daily Mail.com.

Rowena Chiu and New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey join Dr. Mehmet Oz on his show, Dr. Oz. (Sony Pictures Television)

The woman, who worked as an assistant for Weinstein at his Miramax studio, alleged he “pushed her back against the bed” inside a hotel in Italy in 1998. Rotunno previously denied her claims.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN LAMENTS THE LOSS OF HIS LEGACY

“He would try to cajole you into taking off a pair of tights or allowing him to take off a pair of tights, and he would do that and he would be, ‘I don't understand why you're wearing so many layers. Come on, let's relax a bit, let's have fun,’” she said, according to the outlet. She later added: “He would request massages for sure. He would ask me to massage him. He would ask to massage me. So yes, things got physical very quickly as well.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.