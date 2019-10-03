Expand / Collapse search
$125M gift leads to new name for Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry

By Fox Business
The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) in Chicago is getting a name change.

The famous museum announced Thursday that it will soon be known as the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry as a result of a $125 million donation from Ken Griffin, the founder of The Citadel hedge fund. The gift is the biggest in the museum's history.

“We are honored to receive this incredibly generous gift, which helps ensure that MSI remains a vital resource for science learning in the 21st century,” said David Mosena, president and CEO of the MSI, in a statement to FOX Business. “Our mission has always been to inspire the inventive genius in everyone. This gift will allow us to continue providing the kind of innovative experiences and programs that work to achieve that mission for generations to come.”

Griffin is a renowned philanthropist, whose eponymous charitable fund has bequeathed more than $1 billion.

The MSI was founded in 1933 and is located on the South Side of the city in Hyde Park.

The money will help the museum create a state-of-the-art digital gallery and performance space.

But some were not necessarily enthusiastic about the new name for one of Chicago's most highly-esteemed civic institutions, as The Chicago Tribune noted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

