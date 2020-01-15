Pence: Trump's trade deals are putting America back to work

Mere hours after President Trump signed phase one of the U.S.-China trade agreement, Vice President Mike Pence hailed the agreement on FOX Business' "Lou Dobbs Tonight" as a prime example of Trump “fighting for free and fair and reciprocal trade.”

In an exclusive interview with Lou Dobbs, Pence promised more deals are ahead.

“Before the end of this week, we'll see the United States Senate approved the largest trade deal in American history,” Pence said.

Pence was referring to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) which he assured Dobbs "will be headed to the president's desk” for signing.

Both trade deals, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, will translate into economic growth.

“You’ll begin to see the economic impact in the U.S. economy from these deals” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaking to Dobbs on Tuesday noting that U.S. companies can now compete fairly with other nations.

The trade agreement, according to the former Indiana congressman and governor, is just “a result of President Donald Trump doing exactly what he said he would do in 2016.”

Pence told Dobbs Trump’s action on trade, deregulation and taxes are having a tangible impact on American lives.

“It's putting Americans back to work,” Pence said.

Pence touted Trump's policies for bringing “more than 3.5 million people off the sidelines back into the workforce.”

“Wages are rising most rapidly for blue-collar working Americans," Pence said. "The forgotten men and women have [been] forgotten no more.”

The U.S. unemployment rate is already sitting at 3.5 percent a 50-year low.

Trump signed the landmark trade agreement with China on Wednesday morning.

The pact, detailed in a 94-page document, is only the initial phase of a broader deal that Trump has said may come in as many as three sections, but White House National Economic Council Larry Kudlow said it might get done quicker.

"The president mentioned again at the lunch ... that he didn't expect a phase three," Kudlow said.

Kudlow emphasized the importance of phase one of the trade agreement, saying "phase two will come much more easily."

