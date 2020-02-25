Mike Bloomberg's Wall Street exec girlfriend on NDAs: 'Get over it'

Former Wall Street exec Diana Taylor said during a recent interview the women who signed non-disclosure agreements after complaining about comments made by her longtime partner, Mike Bloomberg, should “get over it.”

Taylor, the former New York State superintendent of banks, made the comment to CBS News on Monday night following a “Women for Mike” event in Houston, where she was stumping for Bloomberg, a Democratic presidential contender.

"Those NDAs were signed 30 years ago," she told the audience. "They have come up in every single solitary election he has ever been in. And in none of them was he accused of doing anything, saying something nasty to a woman. That is not who he is.”

Bloomberg came under fire for using the confidentiality agreements to silence the women, who accused him of making sexist or otherwise inappropriate remarks while working at his company, Bloomberg LP.

The 78-year-old former Mayor of New York City announced on Friday he would be releasing three outspoken women from their NDAs, as he would with anyone who makes the request.

In a Friday Twitter post, he emphasized that the NDAs were signed during the last 30 years

“Life has changed. I grew up in that world. It was a bro culture,” Taylor continued during Monday’s interview. "It was 30 years ago. Get over it.”

Taylor is no stranger to the corporate environment, having gotten her start on Wall Street in the 1980s, according to Business Insider.

On Monday night, she spoke to the audience as she remembered "birthday parties on trading floors with strippers" and office meetings at "men-only clubs where we, women, had to go up the back set of stairs because we were not allowed in the public rooms.”

“That was the culture back then,” she said. "It takes time to change a culture. We have come a very, very long way and Michael Bloomberg has been at the forefront of that change.”

