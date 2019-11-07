McDonald’s launches Surprise Happy Meal to celebrate 40 years of menu staple

The latest Happy Meal toys are a blast from the past.

McDonald’s launched the Surprise Happy Meal promotion Thursday. A lineup of 17 limited-edition toys, including characters such as the Hamburglar and Furby, are available in participating stores worldwide.

While Happy Meals today are still targeted toward children, the fast-food titan hopes the nostalgic offerings will rekindle the same excitement their parents once had.

“Parents tell us how fondly they recall their favorite toys,” said Colin Mitchell, McDonald’s senior vice president, global marketing. “So, unboxing the Surprise Happy Meal together creates a real moment of bonding with their children. We hope these toys are something that they will treasure and remember.”

The first iteration of the product, then dubbed the Circus Wagon Happy Meal, hit the fast-food chain’s menu in 1979 and featured a colorful box and a modest selection of toys. The offering has developed into a staple in more than 38,000 locations across the globe.

McDonald’s keeps the Happy Meal at the forefront of its innovations to keep it at the forefront of the company’s brand image. “Over the years,” the company says, “many new, balanced choices have been added around the world, such as fruits and vegetables, to evolve with consumer expectations and increase families’ access to recommended food groups.”

Recent changes include removing soda from Happy Meal menu boards and, starting next year, introducing a “Reduced Sugar Low Fat Chocolate Milk” in its U.S. locations.

A full list of the reintroduced throwback toys, which date as far back as 1988, can be found here.

