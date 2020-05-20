Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

McDonald's workers plan strike over coronavirus protections

Workers in 20 cities are planning a job action

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Workers at McDonald's resaurants in 20 cities will go on strike Wednesday to put pressure on the company to improve employee protections during the coronavirus outbreak, according to USA Today..

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The protest will take place a day before the company holds its annual meeting.

McDonald's workers have come down with the virus in 17 states,  according to labor organizers.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MCDMCDONALD'S CORP.179.57-0.26-0.14%

There is a survey that reportedly says up until early April, 42 percent said they were told not to wear masks and gloves by management.

MCDONALD’S UNVEILS CORONAVIRUS REOPENING PLAN: EMPTY TABLES, MODIFIED BEVERAGE PROCEDURES

The Service Employees International Union supports the employee action and is organized by the "Fight for $15" minimum-wage labor campaign.

The company disputes the allegations by the workers, saying they are not representative of the 850,000 McDonald’s employees nationwide., according to USA Today.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In an ad in the New York Times, McDonald's says "It is planning to open dining room at restaurants where permitted and says its 14,000 locally owned restaurants are “putting safety first.”