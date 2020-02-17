Mayo Clinic accepts 364 applicants by accident

More than 300 applicants were left feeling ill after an admissions flub at Mayo Clinic.

The top-rated medical U.S. research school “erroneously” sent acceptance letters to 364 students who had applied, before realizing the mass email was caused by a technical error.

The Minnesota-based school did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business but a statement on its website explained that soon after the emails were sent to the “talented, engaging individuals,” an error was discovered and the letters were withdrawn. "We deeply regret having caused disappointment and stress to these applicants.”

About 46 students are offered admission to the school in a given cycle, a report said.

