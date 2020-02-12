Mall turns to dogs to attract shoppers

As the retail ice age lingers in America’s shopping centers, one mall is barking up a different tree to lure more shoppers.

Yorktown Center in Lombard, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, allows customers to shop with dogs. It was recently named the “No. 1 coolest pet-friendly mall in the country” by BringFido.com.

The mall allows shoppers to take their furry friends inside 58 stores marked with a paw print sticker and has numerous comfort stations with bags, wipes and garbage cans. They are also in the process of building a dog lounge.

One shopper told FOX Business’ Jeff Flock that it’s a great idea, especially during the cold months.

“I think it's great that they're doing this in the wintertime for us here and the dogs can meet up and have a nice walk,” she said.

However, the shopping center also has strict rules in case of accidents. Dogs must be taken outdoors for bathroom needs, according to the Yorktown Center website.

