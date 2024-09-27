Make money as a dog food taster with these steps to getting started

Would you dare to eat dog food? If so, you may be able to get paid to taste test it.

There are food tasters who evaluate all types of foods.

Food tasters take small bites of food prepared by another and focus on key components of that food, according to Indeed.

IS PET INSURANCE WORTH IT? HERE'S WHAT EXPERTS RECOMMEND

Food tasters can work on a full-time or part-time basis. In some cases, they can be hired full-time by a company, or a company could also put out a notice that they are looking for individuals to try products.

One unique version of this job is a dog food taster, who, you guessed it, tries dog food.

Dog food tasters don't simply test food for taste. They often start by noting the smell of the food. Once the dog food hits their palate, factors like the texture and the flavor of the food are taken note of.

Through trying the food, the dog food taster is responsible for ensuring that the product meets the quality standards of the company.

START YOUR OWN BUSINESS: HOW TO MAKE YOUR SIDE HUSTLE DREAM A REALITY

At the end of the day, even though there are many dog foods on the market today that use high-quality ingredients in their products, they are intended for dogs, not people.

Most of the time, when dog food tasters try a product, they don't actually digest it. They'll assess the food and then spit it out before swallowing, according to HowStuffWorks.com.

This practice isn't specific to dog food tasters though. In general, food tasters won't swallow the food they try. They will spit out what they try, and then rinse their mouths with water as a way to clean their palates in-between samples of food, according to Indeed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

If you are interested in becoming a dog food taster, look out for notifications from companies seeking out those to try their product, and keep an eye on job boards.

In order to be a food taster, you'll need an excellent sense of taste, as well as the ability to assess the quantity and quality of ingredients in a product, according to Indeed. You'll also need to be able to properly communicate the quality of the food through the written word or verbally, per the source.

Those who test dog food can expect to make around $24 per hour, which is the nationwide average, according to ZipRecruiter.