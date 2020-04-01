Kroger awards coronavirus bonuses to hourly workers on the front lines

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hourly workers at Kroger will be getting a so-called “Hero Bonus” for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, the retailer announced on Tuesday.

The bonus will go to hourly workers in all areas of the company including “frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates,” according to a press release.

Hourly workers will receive $2 above their standard base rate of pay for the hours they have worked starting with hours worked on March 29 through April 18.

Workers will receive the premium every week, the company said.

"Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency," Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO said in a statement.

"The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies,” McMullen added.

Previously, Kroger said it would give one-time bonuses to employees to be paid on April 3.

“We recognize that this crisis is far from over, and after reflecting on associate feedback and working together with our union partners, we want to further acknowledge our terrific team for their hard work to date as well as the work yet to come,” Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer said in a statement.

Kroger also addressed how it is protecting its employees and customers during the pandemic by improving sanitation, getting masks and gloves for workers and changing store hours.

