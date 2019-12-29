Expand / Collapse search
Ski resort power outage strands riders on lifts

Resort officials say the lift can carry up to 2,000 passengers

By FOXBusiness
A major power outage at one of the most popular ski resorts on the East Coast stranded scores of skiers and snowboarders on lifts for over an hour Saturday.

Officials at Killington Resort in Vermont told The Associated Press all lifts lost power due to a downed tree about an hour after trails opened.

Officials say it took a little more than an hour to get the crippled gondola moving again. The exact number of customers impacted by the outage couldn’t be determined at the time, but resort officials say the lift can carry up to 2,000 passengers.

“We're very sorry for any inconvenience,” Killington Resort spokesperson Courtney DiFiore said regarding the incident. “We did our best to get communication out there and get them taken care of.”

In a separate incident at Killington on Saturday, a 48-year-old New York man was killed after he crashed into a tree. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet.

The Killington power outage follows another mishap at nearby Mount Snow this month where some 200 people were reportedly evacuated after a ski lift there stopped working.

