Kansas City could become first major city to eliminate public transportation fares

The Kansas City Council advanced a resolution on Thursday that would eliminate fares for residents riding public buses.

The legislation, unanimously approved, directs officials to find funds in next year's budget to finance the proposal.

In a tweet, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called the vote “monumental.”

According to a local news outlet, bus trips currently cost $1.50 per ride or $50 for a monthly pass.

The city would obviously lose revenue if the measure were implemented.

In 2014, fare revenue generated $12.1 million for the city, according to data from the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority. That made up nearly 15 percent of the organization’s operating budget.

Mayor Lucas has said he does not support raising taxes to impose the measure, but the city is hoping to set aside $8 million from the budget to finance it, as reported by the Kansas City Star.

