Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson dead at 60

Health care provider Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson died Sunday at the age of 60, FOX Business confirmed.

Continue Reading Below

Tyson had been active on social media as of Saturday, after speaking at a gathering called AfroTech.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, unexpectedly passed away early today in his sleep. On behalf of our Board of Directors, employees and physicians, we extend our deepest sympathies to Bernard’s family during this very difficult time," Kaiser Permanente told FOX Business in a statement.

The California-based health care organization described Tyson as "an outstanding leader, visionary and champion for high-quality, affordable health care for all Americans."

LT GEN MICHAEL FERRITER: WHAT MILLENNIAL VETERANS CAN BRING TO YOUR COMPANY

Kaiser Permanente's board of directors named Gregory A. Adams, Executive Vice President and Group President, as interim Chairman and CEO effective immediately.

In 2013, Tyson became CEO of Kaiser Permanente, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health plans serving 12.3 million members. Kaiser Permanente had roughly 9 million members when Tyson assumed the post.

His career at Kaiser Permanente began more than 30 years ago.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tributes to Tyson have begun to pour in through social media.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS