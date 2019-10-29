Lawmaker wants to crack down on Martian-themed parties, zombie apocalypse prep

Your taxes have paid for NASA Martian parties and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) zombie mascots.

Continue Reading Below

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) proposed the Stop Wasteful Advertising by the Government (SWAG) Act in the attempt to do something about the "gimmicky advertising techniques."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Sen. Ernst used the example of NASA spending $30,000 on Martian-themed parties, including a Martian mascot. She also mentioned the CDC shelling out $10,000 on a zombie apocalypse survival guide. Ernst said the Department of Energy also spent $5,000 on their zombie friend called the “Green Reaper.”

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT BLOWS $4.6M ON LOBSTER TAILS AND CRAB IN SINGLE MONTH

“The federal government has spent over $1.4 billion to develop advertising techniques, public relations – a quarter of a million of that has gone to these mascots and these different agencies,” Ernst told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “And we'd like to stop that."

"We really want our federal tax dollars going to things that really matter for our constituents.” - Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

THE GOVERNMENT IS RUSHING TO SPEND BILLIONS. HERE'S WHY

Cutting down on wasteful government spending has been tried before but hasn't always worked. Ernst said, unfortunately, what many taxpayers may think of as “common sense” can often get “lost in the shuffle” with everything else happening on Capitol Hill.

“We really need to focus on areas where we can save our dollars." - Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Ernst said the $1.4 billion spent on these advertising techniques is "over twice what the federal government gives for breast cancer research.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“It's beyond reason why we can't pass a simple bill like this to actually use those tax dollars for better purposes, what the federal government should be doing, or simply save those dollars for the taxpayers,” she said.