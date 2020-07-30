Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

J&J begins clinical trial of single-dose coronavirus vaccine

Trials will include 'significant representation' of communities of color and the elderly

FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence reports on the Trump administration’s deal with companies like Fujifilm for the development of a coronavirus vaccine. Then, The Wall Street Journal editorial page deputy editor Dan Henninger discusses investing in biotech companies and the upcoming presidential election. video

Which biotech company will win the coronavirus vaccine race?

Johnson & Johnson announced Thursday that the first human clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate have begun in the U.S. and Belgium.

MODERNA LAUNCHES PHASE 3 VACCINE TRIAL

"We are excited to see these pre-clinical data because they show our SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate generated a strong antibody response and provided protection with a single dose," Dr. Paul Stoffels, the company's chief scientific officer, said in a statement. "The findings give us confidence as we progress our vaccine development and upscale manufacturing in parallel, having initiated a Phase 1/2a trial in July with the intention to move into a Phase 3 trial in September."

Johnson & Johnson's trials will include "significant representation" of communities of color and the elderly, who have been disproportionately impacted by the virus, the company said.

A lab technician works during research on coronavirus at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

The pharmaceutical giant now has some good news after a second-quarter profit slump. The company saw slowing demand for both beauty products and medical devices, which affected its bottom line.

Twenty coronavirus vaccines are now in clinical testing, according to tracking by the Milken Institute. U.S.-based Moderna is one of the companies furthest along in vaccine development.

