Joe Biden gets John Kerry 2020 endorsement

Former Vice President Joe Biden picked up a major endorsement Thursday in his campaign seeking the Democratic Party's nomination to run for president with ex-Secretary of State John Kerry announcing he would back his longtime friend and colleague’s White House bid.

Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, said he will campaign with Biden in Iowa on Friday where the former vice president is in the midst of an 18-day “No Malarkey” bus tour across the state before traveling to New Hampshire, the two states that hold the first nominating contests of 2020.

“I believe Joe Biden is the president our country desperately needs right now, not because I’ve known Joe so long, but because I know Joe so well,” he said in a statement released by Biden’s campaign. “I’ve never before seen the world more in need of someone who on day one can begin the incredibly hard work of putting back together the world Donald Trump has smashed apart.”

Kerry is the second former Obama administration official to endorse Biden in the race. Tom Vilsack, an ex-Agriculture secretary, backed Biden’s White House bid last month.

The endorsement comes as Biden dukes it out with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who's surged in early-voting polls in recent months, for the status as the top moderate candidate.

Earlier in the day, Buttigieg scored endorsements from three former Obama administration officials, including Reggie Love, who filled a pivotal role in the White House, serving as former President Barack Obama’s special assistant and aide from 2007 to 2011.

