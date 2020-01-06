Joe Biden hits New York City to rake in campaign funding

It’s all looking green for "Uncle Joe."

Continue Reading Below

Former vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is heading to New York for multiple big-money fundraising events.

Biden has gained recent support from fundraisers Marc Lasry and Blair Effron, according to Page Six. The duo were also fundraisers for former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

JOE BIDEN GETS JOHN KERRY 2020 ENDORSEMENT

New York City will be hosting Biden Jan. 6 and 7 for at least two events – one of which reportedly sports a hefty price tag to get in.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Newmark Knight Frank CEO Barry Gosin and GFP Real Estate chairman Jeffrey Gural will reportedly be hosting a party at 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 6. Attendees can expect to pay $2,800 per ticket.

The following day, Skadden Capital Markets partner Mark N. Kaplan and ArtAssure founder and financier Asher Edelman will reportedly host breakfast in Midtown.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS