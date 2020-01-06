Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden hits New York City to rake in campaign funding

Newmark Knight Frank CEO Barry Gosin and GFP Real Estate chairman Jeffrey Gural are throwing a pricey party

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce discusses Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s town hall comments and his demeanor as a candidate.video

We don’t know who Joe Biden is at this point: Tammy Bruce

It’s all looking green for "Uncle Joe."

Former vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is heading to New York for multiple big-money fundraising events.

Biden has gained recent support from fundraisers Marc Lasry and Blair Effron, according to Page Six. The duo were also fundraisers for former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

New York City will be hosting Biden Jan. 6 and 7 for at least two events – one of which reportedly sports a hefty price tag to get in.

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden speaks to voters on Sept. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Newmark Knight Frank CEO Barry Gosin and GFP Real Estate chairman Jeffrey Gural will reportedly be hosting a party at 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 6. Attendees can expect to pay $2,800 per ticket.

The following day, Skadden Capital Markets partner Mark N. Kaplan and ArtAssure founder and financier Asher Edelman will reportedly host breakfast in Midtown.

