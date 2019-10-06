Expand / Collapse search
Biden will be outspent 6 to 1 down the stretch: former Senate chief

By FOXBusiness
Does Trump’s targeting help Joe Biden’s campaign?

GOP Strategist Karl Rove, Fox News political analyst Juan Williams, Washington Bureau Chief for The Associated Press Julie Pace, and President of Cavalry Josh Holmes weigh in.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be outspent as much as 6 to 1 as the 2020 election heats up, Josh Holmes, former chief of staff to Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, said on "Fox News Sunday."

"He is going to be outspent and outraised 4, 5, 6 to 1 down the stretch, because frankly this campaign is a little antiquated," Holmes said.

Biden came in fourth among his fellow candidates in third-quarter fundraising with $15.2 million. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took in $25.3 million, Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren $24.6 million and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg $19.1 million.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the SEIU Unions For All Summit on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

"The fundraising is a very interesting component of this. As the world of politics has adapted, the Joe Bidens have not," Holmes said.

"Everybody's gone to a digital, low-dollar, renewable resource to try to keep your campaign funded," he continued. "[Biden] had a huge boom-bang, max-out dollar thing first quarter, and now here he is in fourth place. What is he going to do fourth quarter? It's not going to get better, and it's not going to get better in the first quarter of next year either."

Meanwhile, Sanders and Warren have gotten attention for their radical proposals, including Sanders' taxes designed to eliminate billionaires. Their ability to shape the national conversation has pulled Biden further left even though he performs significantly better than them with certain groups of voters, like black Americans.

