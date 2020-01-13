Jamie Dimon: US-China trade deal 'has substance and depth'

Watch Maria Bartiromo's full interview with Jamie Dimon on Tuesday during "Mornings With Maria."

Continue Reading Below

President Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He plan to sign a phase one trade agreement of a U.S. trade deal on Wednesday, after nearly 18 months of a simmering tariff war.

JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon sat down with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo, saying "it's good they are doing this trade deal."

"I think it has substance and depth," Dimon said on "Mornings with Maria."

Dimon said while he anticipates some de-coupling to happen between China and America "for security purposes," he believes China still has room to grow and his company is ready.

US-CHINA PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL: 7 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

"I think they want JPMorgan to be there to help set transparency and standards and rules," Dimon said. "And the Chinese need, they want to, eliminate corruption, have efficient companies and capital allocation, and they need very good financial markets."

Dimon believes not just JPMorgan Chase will help set those financial standards.

"We did our due diligence," Dimon said. "Doesn't mean we will always be right, but it should mean something."

ART LAFFER: CHINA IS 'NATURAL TRADING PARTNER' FOR US

Phase one of the trade deal has helped to ease market jitters, though economists warn it leaves major disputes unresolved and the outlook for negotiations is unclear.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28907.05 +83.28 +0.29% SP500 S&P 500 3288.13 +22.78 +0.70% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9273.93215 +95.07 +1.04%

A delegation led by He arrived in Washington on Monday and is expected to stay until the phase one trade agreement is signed.

A U.S. trade source told FOX Business that the phase one trade text will be posted online on the U.S. Trade Representative website the "moment" the agreement is signed on Wednesday.

The deal is the first step toward a more comprehensive trade agreement between the world's largest economies and has been in the works since October.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The president has previously suggested that a trade deal could involve two or three phrases.

"At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!" Trump wrote on Twitter at the end of 2019.

Although Trump previously suggested the second phase could come immediately after the first, he does not have any imminent plans to visit China for further trade talks, sources told FOX Business.

Dimon admitted, despite his optimism, he's unsure what's next after phase one is signed.

FOX Business' Jonathan Garber, Audrey Conklin and Ken Martin contributed to this report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE