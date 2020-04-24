IRS coronavirus stimulus 'Get My Payment' tool getting an update

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Internal Revue Service is making some core changes to its “Get My Payment” tool, meant to help Americans track their coronavirus-prompted stimulus payments.

The agency will initiate planned outages Friday and Saturday following a scheduled outage Thursday. The tool will be offline starting at 10 p.m. EST until around 1 a.m.

“In an effort to improve the user experience and address some of the concerns raised, our programmers are making critical system updates," according to a recent alert.

The IRS stimulus tool, which also allows people to provide their direct deposit information if necessary, has frustrated taxpayers with a “Payment Status Not Available” if “the application doesn’t yet have your data or you are not eligible for a payment.”

The error message could occur for other reasons, too, like if the IRS has not finished processing your 2019 return or you’re expecting a direct deposit but didn’t file a tax return.

As part of President Donald Trump’s $2 million CARES Act to stimulate the economy, the IRS sent $1,200 payments to those with adjusted gross income below $75,000 and $2,400 to married couples filing taxes jointly who earn under $150,000.

Roughly 80 million Americans were projected to get their payments the week of April 13, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. And the IRS has been frequently adding new information to the payment site, which launched April 15.

