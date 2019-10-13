Hunter Biden steps down from China-backed company: report

Hunter Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, told Bloomberg he is stepping down from BHR, a firm backed by state-owned Chinese entities.

He also said he would abide by any guidelines Vice President Biden would institute, if he is elected president.

“Under a Biden Administration, Hunter will readily comply with any and all guidelines or standards a President Biden may issue to address purported conflicts of interest, or the appearance of such conflicts, including any restrictions related to overseas business interests,” the statement, released by his lawyer George Mesires, said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.