Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

2020 Campaign

Hunter Biden steps down from China-backed company: report

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump tells a reporter that he hopes the report that Joe Biden allegedly took $900,000 is false 'for the sake of the country.'video

Trump: 'I hope it's not true' on Biden supposedly taking $900,000

President Trump tells a reporter that he hopes the report that Joe Biden allegedly took $900,000 is false 'for the sake of the country.'

Hunter Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, told Bloomberg he is stepping down from BHR, a firm backed by state-owned Chinese entities.

Continue Reading Below

He also said he would abide by any guidelines Vice President Biden would institute, if he is elected president.

Hunter Biden's BHR owns stake in Chinese company blacklisted by US

Megvii Technology, a Chinese facial-recognition software company, was added to a list of firms barred from doing business with the U.S.

“Under a Biden Administration, Hunter will readily comply with any and all guidelines or standards a President Biden may issue to address purported conflicts of interest, or the appearance of such conflicts, including any restrictions related to overseas business interests,” the statement, released by his lawyer George Mesires, said.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM ...

HUNTER BIDEN'S BHR OWNS STAKE IN CHINESE COMPANY BLACKLISTED BY US
UKRAINE SCANDAL MAKES TRUMP CRITIC BILL MAHER WISH JOE BIDEN FORCED HIS SON TO GET A 'REAL JOB'
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE UKRAINIAN COMPANY AT THE CENTER OF HUNTER BIDEN SCANDAL

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.