Hunter Biden misses due date for financial papers in custody case: Court papers

An Arkansas judge overseeing Hunter Biden's child support case ordered the son of former Vice President Joe Biden to explain why he "should not be held in contempt" for his alleged failure to provide his financial information as required, court documents submitted Tuesday show.

Hunter Biden, whose father is running for the Democrat presidential bid, was told by Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyers in the beginning of the month that he must submit his past-due discovery, including financial disclosures, by Jan. 16, 2020.

But on Tuesday, the attorney for Lunden Roberts, the mother of their child, notified Meyers that Biden had “failed to provide any additional discovery information of any nature,” court documents show. He further asked the jurist to hold him in contempt of the court.

Meyers subsequently ordered Hunter Biden that he “shall appear" at the couple's Jan. 29 hearing "and show cause, if any exists, as to why he should not be held in contempt for any of the alleged violations of this Court’s order.”

Roberts has been seeking the discovery documents through her attorneys since August 2019, according to the documents. Hunter Biden’s attorney did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Hunter Biden and Roberts reportedly met at a Washington, D.C., strip club where she worked, according to Page Six. A DNA test and subsequent court papers confirmed Hunter Biden is the baby's father.

He has not disputed a judge’s order granting Roberts primary custody of the baby, but the parents are still at odds over child support.

Meanwhile, Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, recently announced they are expecting their first child together, the Daily Mail reported.

Tuesday’s court filing by Roberts’ attorney details how Hunter Biden has allegedly neglected to provide the court with the following:

His residence address and previous addresses from the past five years

His phone number

His wife’s address

His wife’s phone number

The banks used by him and his businesses

“Whether he receives mail or packages at an address in West Hollywood, California”

“A list of all companies he currently owns or in which he has an ownership interest and the state in which those companies are incorporated”

A list of all companies in which he has had an ownership interest in the past five years as well as the state in which those companies are incorporated”

His un-redacted, personal tax returns for the past five years, including, but not limited to those from 2017 and 2018

All sources of income from the past five years

“[A]ny and ALL financial documents and information showing money or monies [he] received in the past five years.”

All employers from the past five years

Tax records for companies he owns or those in which he has ownership interest

Copies of property deeds for those that he owns or in which he has ownership interest

“An executed copy of the requested financial records release”

Earlier in the month, Hunter Biden denied Roberts’ attorney’s claims that he “is not going to provide any of his discoverable financial information unless the Court forces him to do it.” He also rejected their notion that he has not provided support for the baby in more than a year, according to court papers.

While running for president, Joe Biden is also fighting back against negative stories about this son in the press. Most recently, his campaign released a memo urging reporters and editors to not spread false information, NBC News reported, including a copy of the memo online.

Hunter Biden’s financial records are expected to include those related to his involvement in Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings, which is connected to President Trump's impeachment.

He was reportedly named a paid board member of Burisma in April 2014. The company's founder was a political ally of Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine's Russia-friendly president, who was driven out in February 2014. Yanukovych's ouster prompted the Obama administration to move quickly to deepen ties with Ukraine's new government. Joe Biden, the vice president at the time, traveled to Ukraine and spoke frequently with its new Western-friendly president, Petro O. Poroshenko.

Trump’s July phone call with recently elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he allegedly pressured the president to work with former associate U.S. attorney general and White House lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to investigate Joe Biden, Trump's potential rival in a presidential election later this year, and Hunter Biden, lies at the center of the impeachment push.

The House impeached Trump last month alleging he abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as leverage. Trump was also charged with obstructing Congress’ ensuing probe.

Democrats want to hear from certain officials close to Trump who did not testify in the House impeachment inquiry. Trump and some of his allies have threatened in response to seek testimony from Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about Trump's July phone call with Ukraine's leader set off the impeachment inquiry.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.

The Senate began Trump's impeachment trial on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.