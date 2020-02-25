How much is Barack Obama worth?
In the four years since he’s left the White House, former President Barack Obama has secured lucrative book deals, signed a massive production agreement with Netflix and delivered speeches around the world.
Those ventures, on top of a six-figure pension that all presidents receive once they depart from the Oval Office, have boosted Obama’s net worth to a staggering $40 million, according to GoBankingRates.
In fact, from the time he joined the U.S. Senate in 2005 as a former 43-year-old law professor (then making $85,000 per year) to the end of his presidency, Obama earned $20 million alone, Forbes reported. About three-fourths of that money stemmed from book deals, with Obama earning $15.6 million as an author.
The forty-fourth president made $8.8 million from his bestseller “Audacity of Hope” and children’s book “Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to my Daughters.” Sales of his memoir “Dreams From My Father,” originally published in 1995, soared once he landed in the nation’s capital, culminating in an additional $6.8 million windfall for Obama.
He made another $3.7 million from government salaries.
While in office, presidents receive a $400,000 salary; in 2017, Obama received a pension worth more than $200,000, in accordance with the Former President Act.
Prior to becoming a senator, the Obamas earned no more than $300,000 annually between 2000 and 2004, according to Forbes.