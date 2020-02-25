Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

How much is Barack Obama worth?

Prior to becoming a senator, the Obamas earned no more than $300,000 annually between 2000 and 2004

FOXBusiness
close
Rogers Healy &amp; Associates owner and CEO Rogers Healy breaks down the $2-million listing for former President Barack Obama's childhood home in Hawaii.video

Obama's childhood home listed for $2.2M

Rogers Healy & Associates owner and CEO Rogers Healy breaks down the $2-million listing for former President Barack Obama's childhood home in Hawaii.

In the four years since he’s left the White House, former President Barack Obama has secured lucrative book deals, signed a massive production agreement with Netflix and delivered speeches around the world.

Continue Reading Below

Those ventures, on top of a six-figure pension that all presidents receive once they depart from the Oval Office, have boosted Obama’s net worth to a staggering $40 million, according to GoBankingRates.

In fact, from the time he joined the U.S. Senate in 2005 as a former 43-year-old law professor (then making $85,000 per year) to the end of his presidency, Obama earned $20 million alone, Forbes reported. About three-fourths of that money stemmed from book deals, with Obama earning $15.6 million as an author.

TAKE A LOOK INSIDE OBAMA'S $11.75M MARTHA'S VINEYARD VACATION HOME

The forty-fourth president made $8.8 million from his bestseller “Audacity of Hope” and children’s book “Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to my Daughters.” Sales of his memoir “Dreams From My Father,” originally published in 1995, soared once he landed in the nation’s capital, culminating in an additional $6.8 million windfall for Obama.

He made another $3.7 million from government salaries.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While in office, presidents receive a $400,000 salary; in 2017, Obama received a pension worth more than $200,000, in accordance with the Former President Act.

Prior to becoming a senator, the Obamas earned no more than $300,000 annually between 2000 and 2004, according to Forbes.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE