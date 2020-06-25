How much do House of Representative members earn?

Since 2009, members of the U.S. House of Representatives have received a salary of $174,000 each year. After the 2008 financial crisis, lawmakers have voted regularly against raising their own salaries each.

The speaker of the House, in this case Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., earns $223,500. The House majority and minority leaders -- Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., earn $193,400.

Representatives also receive other benefits, including health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Most receive their retirement plan through the Federal Employees' Retirement System. Members are only eligible to collect a pension at the age of 62 if they have served for five years or longer.

Members are allowed to deduct, for income tax purposes, living expenses up to $3,000 per year, while away from their congressional districts or home states.

Representatives also have an allowance that covers things like office expenses, staff, mail and district office rental. In 2016, each member received an average of $1.26 million. They can use the money to employ up to 18 full-time, permanent employees.

The amount they receive for official office expenses and mail varies among members due to several reasons, including the distance between the senator's home office and the Capitol.

