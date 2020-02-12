How do you qualify for a student loan?

The amount of student loans in the U.S. is soaring: At the end of 2019, it skyrocketed to more than $1.5 trillion.

According to a report published at the beginning of February, education loans accounted for just 6.3 percent of America’s total debt in 2010, roughly $760 billion. That surged to 10.7 percent, or a whopping $1.5 trillion, by the end of the decade.

According to the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office, the maximum amount that an undergraduate student can borrow every year ranges from $5,500 to $12,500, depending on that student’s year in school, dependency status and the type of loan.

There are certain requirements that individuals must meet in order to obtain a student loan, though they differ between federal and private loans.

For a federal loan, individuals must:

Demonstrate financial need

Be a U.S. citizen or an eligible noncitizen

Have a valid Social Security number

If you’re a man, you need to be registered in the draft

Be enrolled or accepted for enrollment as a regular student in an eligible degree or certificate program

Maintain satisfactory academic progress in college or career school

Sign a form saying you will not default on a federal student loan; do not owe money on a federal student grant; will use federal student aid only for educational purposes

Graduate from high school or receive your GED equivalent

Although specific requirements vary from lender to lender, these are the five most common factors that private banks take into consideration:

Be enrolled in an eligible school

Meet age, education and citizenship requirements

Plan to use the loan for education expenses

Meet credit and income criteria

Be able to apply with a creditworthy cosigner if needed

